Forty Fort hosts free holiday dinner

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Families were able to grab turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes at a takeout dinner in Luzerne County.

Members of the Forty Fort United Methodist Church teamed up to make the holiday a bit more special for anyone in need of a helping hand.

Nearly 400 dinners were handed out to families at the church along Yeager Avenue.

"I have helped make the stuffing, I helped spoon out the cranberry sauce, I carry stuff whatever needs to be carried, I do clean up, and I collect the money, and I pay off the money," says Joe Simon Swoyersville.

Members of the church also knit hats, gloves, scarves, and baby blankets to help keep the community warm this upcoming winter in Forty Fort.