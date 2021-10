Christopher Mazzino was caught on video allegedly trying to meet up with someone he believed was a fifteen-year-old boy.

KINGSTON, Pa. — A former school administrator in Lackawanna County turned himself in to face child sex charges.

Christopher Mazzino was the director of literacy at Valley View School District.

He resigned earlier this year after he was caught on video allegedly trying to meet up with someone he believed was a fifteen-year-old boy.

Mazzino was one of nine men charged earlier this week in what Kingston police call a round-up of child predators.