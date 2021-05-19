Fork Over Love: Meal distribution in Wilkes-Barre feeds hundreds

Hundreds of free meals were distributed in Wilkes-Barre Tuesday night.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The non-profit, Fork Over Love, works with restaurants to provide free meals for anyone dealing with food insecurity.

More than 400 meals were given out to families lined up in their cars outside the Luzerne County Courthouse.

"The need is profound in our area but the community, week after week, rises up and supports this mission," said Tracey Selingo from Fork Over Love.

"A lot of people don't get to eat kind of fancy food like that, and it's nice for them to have it even if it's just once in a while," said Barbara Lewis of Pittston.