Fork Over Love: Helping our restaurants. Feeding our families'

A small, powerful group of women have rallied to create a group aimed at helping to feed families and help our communities thrive.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A project called “Fork Over Love” is gearing up for another food distribution in Luzerne County on Tuesday, May 18.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey highlighted the program Tuesday morning from Wilkes-Barre.

"Fork Over Love" was founded by Tracey Selingo, who runs the program, and other area women who are passionate about fighting food insecurity and helping small restaurants at the same time.

The goal is to help feed folks in need and help small businesses get back on their feet after a difficult year during the pandemic.

How it works:

$10 donations to the program help purchase a meal from participating restaurants.

The restaurants are paid for a minimum of 100 meals.

Then, those meals are distributed in communities across Luzerne County, no questions asked.

During an event, if anyone needs a meal, they swing by, drive-through style, to pick up as many meals as they need. People can also donate money for future events to help “pay it forward,” but it’s not expected.

Get involved to help feed our neighbors. Head here to donate or volunteer.

If you own a restaurant and want to get involved, click here.

Tuesday, May 18, distribution:

“Fork Over Love” is planning a special drive-through distribution in the early evening at Luzerne County Courthouse.

It runs Tuesday, May 18, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This event is being sponsored by Luzerne County Mental Health/Disability Services in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.

Address for Tuesday’s distribution:

Luzerne County Courthouse

200 N. River Street, Wilkes-Barre

At the distribution, you can either eat for free or pay it forward.

Four hundred meals will be distributed, six per car. The meals are first-come, first-serve.

The restaurants cooking the meals are:

Cork Restaurant and Bar

Jonathan’s

Hartman Jerk Center

Hooligans Restaurant and Pub

About "Fork Over Love" from the organizers:

If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s the importance of working for the good of all. We are a bridge between small local restaurants and the growing number of neighbors in need.

Local restaurants are so much more than great places to celebrate a night out. They are the soul of every community—employing countless residents, supporting a variety of local suppliers, and infusing our community with deep cultural diversity. They offer joy and nourishment to all those they come in contact with.

Right now, everyone can use the comfort of a hot meal. Our unemployment rate is higher than ever. More and more people are experiencing high levels of stress, anxiety, and depression. This is why we are paying small, local restaurants to cook for their surrounding neighborhoods—so that everyone can benefit from the strength and power of their neighborhood when they step up to the plate together.