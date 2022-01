Flames broke out around 5 a.m. Sunday morning along Chestnut Street in Hanover Township.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire damaged a home Sunday morning in Luzerne County.

The house along Chestnut Street in Hanover Township went up in flames around 5 a.m.

Firefighters from several surrounding communities battled the flames.

There is no word yet on a cause for Sunday morning's fire near Wilkes-Barre.