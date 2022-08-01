First Hospital to close, end services in October

The hospital in Luzerne County has announced plans to close its door on Oct. 30, 2022.

KINGSTON, Pa. — First Hospital announced Monday plans to close the facility and affiliated outpatient services on Oct. 30 due to staffing issues.

First opened in 1983, the hospital offers inpatient psychiatric treatment for children, adolescents, and adults as well as counseling services and other outpatient programs.

According to the release, maintaining adequate staffing levels at the hospital has been difficult since the COVID-19 pandemic.

After June's incident at the facility, new admissions have been put on hold, leading to more staff members leaving.

First Hospital said they're committed to providing ongoing care for current patients during this period until the closure.