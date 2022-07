The cases are the first to be confirmed in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Geisinger has announced its first confirmed monkeypox cases in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

Officials say the health system has been preparing for the disease for several months and immediately initiated safety protocols once the diagnosis was made.

Geisinger has not said how many cases it's currently treating or which hospital is caring for the patients.