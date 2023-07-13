Former First Hospital in Kingston set to reopen as Wyoming Valley Behavioral Health Hospital

The new facility will begin treating patients in October.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Nearly a year after closing its doors, First Hospital in Kingston will reopen as Wyoming Valley Behavioral Health Hospital.

First Hospital opened in 1983, the hospital in Kingston offered inpatient psychiatric treatment for children, adolescents, and adults, as well as counseling services and other outpatient programs.

First Hospital closed in October of 2022.

Commonwealth Health cites an incident in June of 2022 as one reason for closing First Hospital. Police had to be called, several people were hurt. After the incident, new admissions were put on hold, leading to more staff members leaving.

The new facility will begin treating patients in October on the former First Hospital grounds, according to state Rep. Aaron Kaufer (R-Luzerne).

Wyoming Valley Behavioral Health Hospital purchased the vacant building on Wyoming Avenue in Kingston and is in the process of filing for state licensure with the Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services within the Department of Human Services.

Signet Health, a behavioral health management company, is consulting with Wyoming Valley Behavioral Health Hospital to help secure licensure, set up hospital operations, and recruit staff.