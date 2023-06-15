Fire at a recycling center in Luzerne County

Two fires in a little more than a year at GFL Breaker Road Recycling Center in Hanover Township.

Example video title will go here for this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire at a recycling center prompted a big response in Luzerne County. It is at the GFL Environmental Recycling Center on Breaker Road in Hanover Township.

The fire started around 3 AM and firefighters from across the county were called to the fire.

The fire chief says there are piles and piles of plastic and cardboard so the fire can be "deeply embedded" in the materials.

There was a very similar fire at the center a little more than a year ago. The fire chief also says they just got done rebuilding. Last time it took two and a half days to get the fire out because it has to be dug through with heavy machinery.