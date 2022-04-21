Environmental grant awarded to Wyoming Seminary

The school is receiving $20,000 to establish a brand new garden that will serve as an outdoor learning site.

KINGSTON, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection visited the Wyoming Seminary College Preparatory School to announce a new grant to fund an outdoor environmental education project.

Students will be able to get hands-on learning about biodiversity and the impacts of climate change while maintaining the bird and pollinator garden

Wyoming seminary also plans to host tours and workshops at the garden to folks about environmental issues

"By doing activities that are hands-on in an actual space and observing species and for the students who are helping to build those workshops that increases their motivation to learn and also connects what they're seeing to prior knowledge," said Nicole Lewis, Director of Sustainability.

The garden is planned to be finished in august so students can start using it throughout the school year.