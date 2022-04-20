Eco Material plant celebrates milestone

A company turning coal waste into a sustainable product for cement manufacturing noted an achievement on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — More than 150,000 tons of burned coal waste, otherwise known as fly ash, has been removed from a landfill in Derry Township near Danville over the last three years. A ceremony was held at the Eco Material plant in Montour County in honor of this milestone.

"We take what is essentially a waste material, and we are able to use it to make concrete stronger, more economical, and less of a negative environmental impact," said Grant Quasha, the CEO of Eco Material Technologies.

The fly ash came from the Talon Energy plant across the street from the landfill. Eco Material is a leading producer of sustainable cement alternatives in the United States. The company harvests fly ash and sells it to construction companies to help repave roads and build bridges.

"We are taking the fly ash and screening it and sizing it, making it the right size for our customers and the right material quality. We send it to our customers, and then as they get DOT, state jobs, or any kind of concrete pour, then they use our product in it," said Matt Besek, an employee at Eco Material Technologies.

Using fly ash to create building materials has a positive effect on the environment, according to Eco Material's CEO.

"8 percent of global emissions come from creation of cement. So, for every ton of this material we use in concrete, we save a ton of carbon from going into the atmosphere," added Quasha.

In addition to a positive environmental impact, Eco Material says the fly ash business will bring more jobs to the central Pennsylvania community.

"If we are able to ramp up, there are other cells on site here that we could tackle. Which would create three or four times the jobs for the next 30 to 40 years," added Besek.

The company says it hopes to begin expanding and hiring more employees within the coming year.