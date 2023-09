The Luzerne County election board decided the ballot question is "too flawed" and confusing to be included on the November ballot.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A plan to change the way the board of elections in Luzerne County is set up was voted down Thursday night.

The county council wants to change the Luzerne County Home Rule Charter to enable council members to pick all the election board members.

At Thursday's meeting, the election board decided the ballot question is "too flawed" and confusing to be included on the November ballot.