The vote Tuesday night will add a question regarding the appointment of judges and electors to the ballot in November.

Luzerne County Council voted Tuesday night to place a question on the November election ballot.

The resolution will ask voters to decide if the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas should appoint judges or electors to serve instead of the Luzerne County Board of Elections.

The courts will edit the wording in the resolution; then, it will appear on the ballot in November.