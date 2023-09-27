Drone video shows scale of Glen Lyon sinkhole

A giant sinkhole opened at a housing complex in Luzerne County, and it's not the first time.

GLEN LYON, Pa. — Trucks loaded with rocks are working to fill the gaping hole left behind the Rock Hill Apartment Complex near Nanticoke.

“Seems like they've made a lot of progress. Today we have 4 trucks coming in, and looks like they're making the hole a little smaller, I should say,” explained Barry Yohey, Executive Director of Luzerne County Housing Authority.

Officials say the collapse that happened Sunday is due to a mine subsidence.

The Luzerne County Housing Authority says there were nearly two dozen people displaced.

Some people were able to go back to their homes Monday night.

Others are being relocated by the housing authority.

Questions remain about possible structural damage to the building that sits right on the edge of the sinkhole.

Officials with the housing authority say only time will tell if there are any issues.

But this isn't the first time the housing complex has been impacted by a mine subsidence.

Newswatch 16 was in Glen Lyon back in 1983, while the low-income housing was being built in that part of Newport Township, and a sinkhole opened up thanks to a mine subsidence in the #6 Shaft in Glen Lyon Colliery.

The mine was closed on September 1st, 1958.

With Pennsylvania's long history of anthracite coal mining, millions of buildings and homes are located above abandoned mines, like the one in Glen Lyon.

Pennsylvania's Department of Environmental Protection provides a simple way of finding out your property's risk level.