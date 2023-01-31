Deadly shooting in Wilkes-Barre

It happened late Monday night in the area of North Meade and Coal Streets.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police in Wilkes-Barre are investigating a deadly shooting in Luzerne County.

It happened after 11:45 p.m. Monday in the area of North Meade and Coal Streets in Wilkes-Barre.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. That man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say the shooting seems to have stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the victim and others.

If you have any information, call Wilkes-Barre police at 570-208-4200.