Parades to celebrate St. Patrick slated in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre

The popular annual events are set for the weekend of March 11 and 12.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Diamond City will celebrate St. Patrick's Day with its annual parade this year.

The mayor of Wilkes-Barre announced this year's parade will step off at 2 p.m. on March 12 in the city.

Community organizers are welcome to participate free by contacting the city through its website.

This is the 43rd year for the parade in Luzerne County.

Organizers in Scranton announced earlier this month that the annual St. Patrick's Parade downtown will take place Saturday, March 11.

Preceding the parade is a mass at St. Peter's Cathedral on Wyoming Avenue and the Brian P. Kelly two-mile footrace. The parade in Scranton steps off at 11:45 a.m.