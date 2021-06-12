Crowning pierogi champions in Luzerne County

One man from Forty Fort took home a special prize on Saturday.

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — There can't be a festival all about pierogies without having some friendly competition.

Close to a dozen cooks entered their creations in a pierogi contest at the annual Edwardsville Pierogi Festival.

Awards were given for the best vendor and best individual.

The Polish Connection in Plymouth brought home the business trophy.

Bill Check of Forty Fort won the individual prize, using his mother's pierogi recipe.

"I worked on the recipe for a good two years since it was canceled last year. I probably made about 10 batches in preparations, tweaking it as I went along," said Check.