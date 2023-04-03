'Creativity at the Courthouse' held in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Creativity and expression were on display and for sale at the Luzerne County Courthouse.
The courthouse hosted an inclusive art show called "Creativity at the Courthouse."
It was held in honor of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and celebrated the unique talents and abilities of individuals with developmental disabilities.
"Sometimes our consumers that we work with are segregated or they are kept together and that is not what we want as a department. We want them to be out in the community, with their neighbors using the natural supports they've developed from networking in places like this," said Amy Tomkoski, Luzerne/Wyoming County Mental Health and Developmental Services.
Verve Vertu Art Studio, Keystone Community Resources, ArtWorks, S.A.F.E. Autistic Artists, and Cori's Place were just some of the groups represented at the art show.
There’s a wonderful place that you really should see called The Land of Hatchy Milatchy.