Lycoming College brings back First Friday Planetarium shows

Lycoming College's planetarium shows are making a return for the first time since 2019.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Inside the Lynn Science Center on the campus of Lycoming College in Williamsport is a state-of-the-art planetarium. The planetarium offers a look into the night sky and the wonders of space. This weekend the college is offering a free First Friday planetarium show to the public.

"We are so excited to bring back First Friday Planetarium Shows. Our first offering is 5 o'clock this Friday afternoon," said Melissa Kiehl.

Kiehl is the planetarium manager and a graduate of Lycoming College. She says the college has not hosted a First Friday planetarium show since before the pandemic.

Tickets for this weekend's show sold out in just a few hours.

"So, the tickets were posted for reservation at 8 in the morning last Friday, and they sold out within three hours. We currently have 250 other people on a waitlist," Kiehl said.

Although this weekend's show is completely booked, the college plans to continue the planetarium show every first Friday of the month for the rest of the year.

"This First Friday, we are only offering one show, but on future First Fridays, we will offer two shows, and I am very excited that in the fall, I am offering a class to teach students how to rent the planetarium so they can offer shows as well," she said.

Every show will have its own theme.

"Well, for this month's theme, we are going to have strange objects in the sky and the stories behind them," Kiehl added.

Tickets for each First Friday show will be posted a week in advance. Each show will be able to accommodate around 75 people.