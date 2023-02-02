One person sent to the hospital after crash in Luzerne County

Emergency responders say one person was thrown from a car in Plymouth Township.

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Luzerne County.

The wreck happened just before 3 p.m. on the Exit four off-ramp of Route 29 in Plymouth Township.

Emergency responders say one person was thrown from the car.

State police are investigating a cause but believe speed may have played a role in the crash in Luzerne County.

