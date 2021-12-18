Communities in Luzerne County pile up donations for tornado victims in Kentucky

Several businesses across Luzerne County are collecting items to bring to tornado victims in Kentucky.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Bags and boxes filled with food, clothing, and toys are starting to fill the inside of this tractor-trailer outside PC Doctors in Wilkes-Barre Township – ready to go to tornado victims in Kentucky.

"I think that when we put good out info to world, we get good back. So I know that our friends in Kentucky really need us right now. So we reach out and help each other," said Allison Carpenter of Forty Fort.

Allison Carpenter is just one of the dozens of people who dropped off donations.

The truck bound for hard-hit Mayfield, Kentucky, was donated by Hagy Trucking.

The effort started with two men who wanted to lend a helping hand.

"Being around Christmas, it's just nice to help people. You don't want a situation like this ever happen. But, especially around the holidays, it's terrible, and I felt like we have the ways and means to do it, and regardless of how far it's is, I thought we could do what we can to help," said Steve Hagy, owner of Hagy Trucking.

In Hazle Township, this 53-foot trailer is sitting outside Blaise Alexander of Greater Hazleton.

It's a part of a donation drive called "Project Santa"- to provide some relief to those in Kentucky.

The trailer donated by Van Hoekelen Greenhouses is accepting donations until December 30.

"You have to give, listen that's what America is. It's about giving. This time of year is about giving. If you don't give it all comes back to you. So we're just here to help out the unfortunate," said Raymond Merrill, general sales manager of Blaise Alexander Buick GMC.

Now the trucks that are headed Kentucky aren't nearly as full as those fundraising want them to be, and that's why they're asking for your help.

"All we're asking is for people to bring donations. They're looking for containers to hold their personal goods, they're looking for cleaning supplies, they're looking for toys, they're looking for nonperishable goods," said Merrill.

For how you can get involved:

Hazleton Heights Fire Co. No. 4, 525 East Broad St, Hazleton, PA 18201, is accepting monetary donations.

The donation drive at PC Doctors, 184 Wilkes Barre Township Blvd, Wilkes-Barre Township, runs Sunday, December 19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can drop off nonperishable food, toys, clothing, and water at Blaise Alexander of Greater Hazleton, 508 Susquehanna Blvd, Hazle Township, from Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. They are accepting donations until December 30.