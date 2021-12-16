Luzerne County company asking for community's help to aid families devastated by tornadoes in Kentucky

Thousands of families lost everything after tornadoes ripped through several states in the midwest. People in our area want to help them pick up the p

DALLAS, Pa. — A company in Luzerne County is asking for the community's help. They want to help families devastated by the tornadoes in Kentucky.

It will be an almost 900-mile journey from the facility in Dallas, Pennsylvania to Mayfield, Kentucky. one of the towns hit the hardest by those tornadoes.

Trucks will bring victims their basic supplies - hopefully, a lot of them.

A metal-making company in Dallas, Pulverman, is collecting items this weekend.

The donations will be loaded onto a truck on Sunday and taken directly to the people who need them.

The death toll is near 80 in Kentucky.

In parts of the town, you can see nothing but debris. Homes and businesses were obliterated.

Employees at Pulverman tell us after seeing the devastation on TV. They realized how much we take for granted every day.

"Hopefully, we can help just get them the basics. You know, you think, water, everybody takes water for granted, but if you don't have water to drink, you don't have clothes to wear, you don't have food, it's just devastating," said Wally Pilger from Pulverman.

More than 100 people are still unaccounted for in Kentucky. Thousands lost their homes, and many of those whose homes are still standing are without power.

Pulverman manager Corey Barnum says this is the least they can do.

"We were sitting at home on Saturday, and we were watching the news, and the disaster came across, and we sat down, me, my wife, and my kids, and we were discussing how much we take for granted. So I want to provide back to the community and show how much everyone can come together as a group and as a country," explained Barnum.

The company is looking for things like canned or boxed food, hygiene products, clothes, pet food, and gifts for kids who may not have a home on Christmas morning.

The collection is taking place Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the facility in Dallas.

The address is: