Circus comes to Wyoming Valley Mall

Newswatch 16's Melissa Steininger takes us under the big top, where they're preparing for a fun-filled weekend.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It's all hands on deck under the big top as the Nuclear Circus tent is pitched across the Wyoming Valley Mall parking lot in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Many of the performers from around the world are getting their hands dirty to get this five-ring circus up and running.

"The circus is not a different family; it's one family. Everyone working here is a big family," Hector Frias said.

Frias was in his construction clothes but would soon transform into the circus clown—the life of a performer that's been in his family for five generations.

"My dad was a human cannonball. He was training tigers, trapeze, all different disciplines. My mom, too."

While Eric Emmanuel has been traveling with the group since he was 10 years old, he's the first person in his family to take on the balancing act. And it's no easy feat.

"With my mind clean, I don't think about nothing, just my act."

It's a day of hard work for these performers, but one they say will be all worth it as soon as the tent is filled.

"I love it when the kids smile and the family enjoy. It's a traditional show for the family," Frias said.

The group will hold 12 performances over the holiday weekend, beginning on Thursday.

