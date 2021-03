Flames sparked just before 11 p.m. on Saturday.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Fire crews rescued a cat from a fire late Saturday night in Luzerne County.

The fire sparked at a double-block home along West Market Street in Kingston just before 11 p.m.

Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution.

No one was injured. One cat is still unaccounted for.

The chief says the fire started in one bedroom, where most of the damage was done.