Crews were called to a fire in Clarks Summit on Sunday afternoon.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — A hairdryer malfunction is responsible for a small fire at a salon in Lackawanna County.

Fire crews say a small fire broke out at Malcolm's Haircutters in Clarks Summit around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials say they were able to put the fire out quickly, without any major damage to the salon along Old Lackawanna Trail.