Busy shopping day in Wilkes-Barre Township

Despite the rise in online shopping, many people still shopped in person on Black Friday.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Shoppers were out and about looking for the best Black Friday deals in Luzerne County.

Newswatch 16 found shoppers checking out stores at the Arena Hub Plaza near Wilkes-Barre early Friday afternoon.

Those hunting for deals say they opted for in-person shopping so they can try on clothes or take home their scores and put them immediately to use.

For many, Black Friday shopping is a family tradition that kicks off the holiday season.

"Yeah, manageable, you're definitely going to see more people in the stores, but it's nothing like the crazy lines of year's past. It kind of feels like Christmas again," said Ashley Ruckman of Swoyersville.

There was plenty of traffic here near Wilkes-Barre, so if you're still planning on heading out to scope out the sales, allow yourself some extra time.