WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A developing story out of Wilkes-Barre, police on the scene of a reported shooting in the Parsons section of the city.

Officers responded to 73 Kado Street around 8 p.m.

They're not confirming that anyone here was shot.

They are saying that several victims here have been transported to the hospital.

Developing story; check back for updates.