Big response for food drive in Nanticoke

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Organizers of a food pantry in Luzerne County say they have received an incredible amount of donations for a food drive.
Nanticoke Food Pantry says over 4,500 items have been donated.
The food pantry also says they have also received monetary donations.
Confirmation students at St. Faustina's Parish held a reverse advent calendar drive in December.
Students collected items for 12 days to keep shelves stocked after the holidays.
Organizers of the food pantry say they helped 850 families last year in Luzerne County.