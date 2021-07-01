Big response for food drive in Nanticoke

Nanticoke Food Pantry say over 4,500 items have been donated along with monetary donations.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Organizers of a food pantry in Luzerne County say they have received an incredible amount of donations for a food drive.

Nanticoke Food Pantry says over 4,500 items have been donated.

The food pantry also says they have also received monetary donations.

Confirmation students at St. Faustina's Parish held a reverse advent calendar drive in December.

Students collected items for 12 days to keep shelves stocked after the holidays.