Students in Nanticoke get creative with food drive

Confirmation students in Nanticoke held a "reverse advent calendar" food drive.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Confirmation students at St. Faustina Parish in Nanticoke are hoping a new type of holiday countdown will help keep the shelves in the Nanticoke Food Pantry stocked for those in need: a reverse advent calendar.

"Instead of you eating it you open your cabinet take something out and put it in a box for each day of Advent, but. So at the end of Advent, you had 24 pieces to donate to the food pantry," said Joann Mavus, Confirmation teacher.

Now that the Advent season leading up to Christmas is over, members of the community came out to drop off their donations in a way that's safe—no contact.

People just drove up and dropped off their items.

"I thought it was a wonderful idea in this time of need. We have a lot of people really need food especially this time of year and it was to get all the youth involved in our parish which we have a great bunch of people doing it. It's such a good idea," said Dave Borski of the Nanticoke Food Pantry.

Two days ago the shelves inside the pantry here were empty, but the reverse advent calendar campaign put an end to that.

"Our community has been fantastic donating money and food whenever we need it whenever we outreach to somebody they always come through," said Borski.

"The community has had this the whole time, this is you know, heart with the valley, or valley with the heart right. So it's not nothing new but with these kids, it is, is something that they've never done before or experienced before. So we're just bringing a new heart to the valley," said volunteer Michael Mavus.

Organizers at the food pantry say although the shelves are full now, it goes quickly, especially this time of year.