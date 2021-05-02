Bells ring to honor essential workers in PA

A church in Dupont took part in Bells Across Pennsylvania Day on Sunday.

DUPONT, Pa. — Bells rang out in Luzerne County in honor of essential workers on Sunday.

The bells tolled at Holy Mother of Sorrows Church in Dupont as part of Bells Across Pennsylvania Day.

The bells rang for three minutes to recognize the hard work first responders, health care personnel, and grocery store workers have put in over the last year while the fight against COVID-19 continues.