Bells ring to honor essential workers in PA

DUPONT, Pa. — Bells rang out in Luzerne County in honor of essential workers on Sunday.
The bells tolled at Holy Mother of Sorrows Church in Dupont as part of Bells Across Pennsylvania Day.
The bells rang for three minutes to recognize the hard work first responders, health care personnel, and grocery store workers have put in over the last year while the fight against COVID-19 continues.
Many other boroughs and cities across our area also took part in the hopes of showing that Pennsylvania will prevail over the pandemic.