Vigil remembering COVID-19 victims held in Wilkes-Barre

The candlelight vigil was held to remember the over seven-hundred lives lost in Luzerne County.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Several empty chairs, each adorned with the names of 10 loved ones inside a paper heart, lined the south lawn of the Luzerne County Courthouse in Wilkes-Barre.

The names written are those who lost their lives because of COVID-19 since the pandemic began last year.

Linda Letizi lost her husband.

"Grief and reliance live together. Families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 are so broken. They weigh heavily on my heart. I thought of this past year of global grief. So many who suddenly find themselves living a life, beginning a new journey they never thought they would encounter," said Letizi of Luzerne County.

The candlelight vigil was in memory of those who died.

People came to reflect on the last year and held photos of loved ones they've lost.

Luzerne County lost more than seven-hundred residents to the virus.

Shannon Heinbaugh Ferrara from Nescopeck lost her brother, Chad, one year ago.

"I miss the sound of his laugh. I miss the sight of his smile. My brother had the biggest heart and compassion. A tremendous caring concern for others, not just his family, but his friends and strangers alike. He would've given the shirt off his back to help you," said Ferrara.