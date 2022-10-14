Aluminum can drive for veterans in Luzerne County

If you have aluminum cans sitting in your recycling bin, one group in Luzerne County is asking that you send the cans their way to help raise money for veterans.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — AMVETS Post 59 in Hanover Township is collecting aluminum cans this month.

"This October, we're doing an aluminum can drive to try to recoup some of the money from COVID, which hurt a lot of people," said Tammy Wegner, 1st vice region commander for AMVETS Post 59.

"We weren't getting donations, and we were out doing donation drives because we had to social distance and whatnot. So we're still suffering the effects of not having those donation drives that we've had," said Matt Price, AMVETS Post 59 commander.

The post is hoping to raise at least $1,000 through this can drive.

"For veterans, to help us repair some stuff; this building is old. We're trying to beef up some money, help the veterans out," Wegner said.

"We have funds for helping veterans in need. We have funds for helping homeless veterans. We also help the community out as a whole. We visit people in nursing homes, specifically veterans, but we help everybody out. We take little gift baskets, things like that," Price said.

Folks at AMVETS Post 59 say it isn't easy with inflation

"The more we can make on these drives, the better. Cost of everything that has gone up. We're buying clothes for the homeless, food, gloves, thermals, things like that," Price added.

If you have some cans taking up space in your recycling bins, members of AMVETS Post 59 in Hanover Township would appreciate it if you placed them in their dumpster.