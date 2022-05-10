The Wall That Heals stops in Bradford County

Over the next four days, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will be on display in Sayre.

SAYRE, Pa. — Stretching 375 feet in length, The Wall That Heals honors soldiers who died fighting in the Vietnam War. It is a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial found in Washington DC, and is currently on display in Sayre's Riverfront Park.

"It is The Wall That Heals. It is the only wall that is sanctioned by the wall in DC," explained Suzanne Jarrett from the Penn York Committee for The Wall That Heals.

The Wall That Heals has been traveling around the country for 27 years. It started its 2022 tour in March. The wall stops in communities with fallen Vietnam heroes.

"The Wall That Heals travels to 29 cities each year. We were fortunate enough to apply this year and get The Wall That Heals. We were one of 90 cities that applied," Jarrett said.

People in the Sayre community stopped by to pay homage to those who died.

"So many names," Karen Novotony said. "I can't imagine so many families and so many losses. To be able to touch it, I think it will help people be able to heal."

"Very interesting, and it is really great for people that can't go see the actual wall. so, this is really nice for the community and people to come out and see," Cherri Zello said.

"There are about 58,000 names on this wall, and 127 of those people were from counties around Sayre."

"Those seven counties, we have 127 names that we will read off at the ceremony tomorrow night," said Robert Flick from the Penn York Committee for The Wall That Heals.

Thanks to the hearty and stalwart escort riders we have arrived with The Wall That Heals in Sayre, PA. To learn more about The Wall That Heals, visit VVMF.org/the-wall-that-heals. Posted by Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund on Tuesday, October 4, 2022