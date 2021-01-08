A boost for back to school in Luzerne County

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — More than 100 students in Luzerne County got all they needed for back to school on Sunday.
Verizon along South Washington Avenue in Edwardsville collected backpacks filled with school essentials. Other local businesses helped to assemble about 150 of them.
The backpacks were given to students as part of a nationwide effort.
1,400 Verizon stores across the country are participating.
"I think it's very beneficial, not only for my family but for families all around that they are providing bookbags and supplies, stuff like that because not every parent has to go out of their way and buy it. Not everybody has the money for it, so it's very beneficial," said Anastacea Townes, a Wilkes-Barre Area senior.
In total, about 150,000 students nationwide will receive a backpack and school supplies from the donation drive.