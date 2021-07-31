Julian Fleming hosts school supply fundraiser

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Southern Columbia graduate and Ohio State Football player Julian Fleming held a fundraiser on Saturday in Bloomsburg.
The wide receiver collected school supplies for area kids.
People dropped off bags full of crayons, notebooks, and backpacks for the cause.
Anyone dropping items off also got the chance to talk and take photos with Julian.
"It just meant a lot to come here and give back in the little time off we have and everything that just came out with the IL and everything and being able to create non-profits and things like that. I just felt like it was my place to come back and give whatever I can back to the community," said Fleming.
All of the items collected will be donated to schools in Columbia County and given to kids in need.