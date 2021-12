Police in Wilkes-Barre are searching for a young girl who has been reported missing.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There's an alert about a girl who went missing after school in Wilkes-Barre.

Officers say 11-year-old Melani Carmona never made it home Thursday.

Police believe she might have been walking home from GAR Memorial Middle School.

She was last seen in a grey jacket, jeans, and a pink backpack.