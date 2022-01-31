Running a 5K a day for 10 years

It's a 'streaking' record held now by Misericordia's President Dan Myers.

BACK MOUNTAIN, Pa. — 3,653 days–that's how many days in a row Misericordia President Dan Myers has run a 5K or 3.1 miles. All those days add up to ten years, a streak Myers never thought he'd reach.

"I never even dreamed that," he told Newswatch 16. "I just was doing it to try to get myself back in the groove of running, and 14 days went by then 30, and you can't stop."

In the running world, this is known as streaking, and it's all documented online.

Myers says it wasn't always easy. Twice he had to run around an airport when flights were delayed.

"I got hit by a car once when I was running, and it took me a long time to run out of that injury, but I did it!" he added.

Those were all things he said he thought about on Monday as he and a few others ran on his 10th anniversary.

Signs of support could be seen all over campus, and Myers says for him, this accomplishment goes deeper than just exercise.

"It's just it's kind of amazing that what's happened, you know what's happened in our lives in 10 years, and I've been doing this every day. It's been this constant thing no matter what," he said.

Myers is grateful to have the university's support as he celebrates this milestone and continues the streak from here.

"Great to have that kind of community spirit behind you when you're doing this kind of stuff," he said. It's awesome."

