Wind damage in Lackawanna County

In the Scranton area, trees and wires are down all over.

Wind advisories and high wind warnings are in effect for all of northeastern and central Monday.

In the Green Ridge Shopping Plaza, all three shopping cart corrals flipped over, damaging several cars.

We spoke with shoppers who were inside the Giant at the time. They came out to find their car windows shattered.

On West Linden Street, the roof of a storage facility collapsed. There's damage to part of the building as well.

People who live on Pine Street say the wind woke them up first thing this morning, and before they knew it, trees were uprooted and fell on a house. The man who lives there was not home at the time and neighbors say no one was hurt.