Windy weather causes power outages throughout Lackawanna County

A power outage in Lackawanna county has left nearly 700 homes and businesses without electricity for hours.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — The traffic lights on Morgan Highway in South Abington Township are still flashing from the power outage that occurred earlier that day.

Crews from PPL have been fixing wires like this throughout Lackawanna county. Here in Scott Township. Workers are trying to get the power back on for about 100 residents.

Anthony from Scott Township says he lost power in his house in the early afternoon.

“Hopefully we'll get our electricity back soon. I see them working on it but I looked on the app and they're talking about like 11:30 PM,” said Anthony.

Another 250 households were affected in Newton Township.

When siblings Lillie and Eamon Stevenson came home, they learned their house didn't have power.

”Well the bus comes down that road where the power is and we had to be on the bus for an extra 15 minutes just waiting for them to move the wire across the road. Cause the line was across the road,” said Eamon Stevenson.

The StormTracker 16 team reported winds as high as 40 MPH. Causing trees to damage power lines.

“I was actually going to Weis, the supermarket and there was like a tree, a really big tree, in the middle of the road. So me and a truck driver had to lift it and move it out of the way,” said Anthony, Scott Township.

PPL says the weather also interfered with its breakers.

“There's trees down absolutely everywhere. There's trees and branches and everything. There's like everything is blown down right now, it's crazy,” Lillie said Stevenson.

Power has since been restored to the communities in Lackawanna County.