Water main break closes part of road in Scranton

A water main break has shut down a road in downtown Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Drivers might have a hard time getting around part of Scranton after a water main break.

The pipe broke early Thursday morning on Linden Street.

Linden Street is shut down between North 8th Avenue and North 6th Avenue.

Pennsylvania American Water crews are on scene.

The Sheetz in the area is without water.

You can get gas or pre-made items there, but the kitchen is closed.

There's no word exactly how many homes and businesses are without water Thursday morning in Scranton.

This is a developing story.