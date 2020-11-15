Want to meet Santa Claus? You'll need reservations first

St. Nick will be at the Viewmont Mall but he's only taking pictures with visitors by appointment only and he's behind plexiglass.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Leading up to Christmas, there are usually big lines at malls, packed with kids waiting to see Santa.

But due to the pandemic, that won't be the case at one Lackawanna County mall this year.

Santa Claus will be at the Viewmont Mall in the flesh this holiday season.

But to help limit big crowds, he's only taking pictures with visitors by appointment only.

Kids also can't sit on Santa's lap.

And they have to talk to him through plexiglass.

"I'm not a big fan of it, but I understand everything. I just, for her to sit next to Santa through the glass," said Katie Entrup of Eynon. "It's just not the same experience. But the pictures still came out great, they did a great job."

If you'd rather skip the trip to the mall and stay home, you can still enjoy a visit with Saint Nick.