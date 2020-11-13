Stuff the Bus underway in Lackawanna County

COLTS annual toy drive collects new and unwrapped toys to donate to Toys for Tots

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — An annual tradition to help give children a good Christmas will go on this year in Lackawanna county.

The season of giving has begun. COLTS has officially kicked off its "Stuff the Bus" toy drive but under pandemic precautions.

This year, there are 12 locations all over Scranton and parts of Lackawanna County. Area businesses put out boxes for people to drop off new and unwrapped toys before the official Stuff the Bus event on December 10.

Keeping people who choose to donate to the cause safe was a priority.

"I think that with the boxes out there in many different places, people can take their time, and there won't be crowds or anything. They can just drop them off for the next month," said Bob Fiume, COLTS executive director.

Many businesses have participated in this annual tradition, but there are also a few new locations who wanted to give back to the community that has supported them.

"It's a great cause," said Denise Leppo, general manager of Downtown Deli & Eatery. "It's for children and families in need, and who better to help than those that need it?"

"It's good for the kids. We like to give to the community. It's beneficial and it's a good cause, so we want to be there to support everybody," said Amanda Kanuik, Sylvester Chevrolet marketing manager.

Northern Lights is also participating in the Stuff the Bus event and when you donate toys there, you can get a free coffee or tea.

Downtown Deli is also offering an incentive for customers to donate toys to the cause — 10 percent off your bill when you bring a toy.

"With everything that's going on in the world, I think we are here to give back to those who are helping us, and we want to be able to help the families around," Leppo said.

Toys can be dropped off at any of the locations between now and December 9.