Veterans Monument Park coming to Archbald

ARCHBALD, Pa. — A new park honoring veterans is coming to one Lackawanna County community.
Newswatch 16 was on hand for Friday's groundbreaking on Kennedy Drive in Archbald.
Plans for the new Veterans Monument Park include a parking area, green space, and a pavilion.
Officials say several pieces of military equipment will also be displayed at the park.
"As we do our groundbreaking today, it's comprised of five years of hard work that our committee has done to this point, and actually start the construction of this project. Through our efforts and numerous efforts in meetings and designs and fundraising and applying for grants, it's all coming together and starting on this as we move forward towards the completion," said Robert Turlip, the park committee president.
The four acre plot of land in Archbald was donated by Lockheed Martin Corporation.
The hope is to have the new Veterans Park open and ready for visitors in about three years.