Veterans, community gather to celebrate those who serve

A ceremony of remembrance was followed by lunch and a car show. It was a chance for vets to get together, and a chance for folks to thank them for their service.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Salvation Army and the Wayne County Veterans Affairs office organize an open house each year. It's a time for veterans and the community to come together and remember the sacrifice made by the men and women who have served our country. It's a combination of ceremony and celebration for all to enjoy.

"We find that the veterans and the families that come out, as well as the community, they come away more appreciative of veterans, but how to honor them a little bit better," said Leonard Boynton, administrator of the Ladore Conference Center.

The day started with a ceremony inside the main lodge, a time to reflect on what it means for those who made it home and remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

"I think it's important for people to remember the veterans, and how they served their country, and how they defend their liberty. And I think it's very nice for veterans to get together too," said James Seguin of Peckville.

A car show was an added bonus to this celebration of veterans. It gives them a chance to reminisce about their time in the service."

"Lots of handshakes and hugs, some they haven't seen before COVID, so today's a special day," Boynton said.

"When I meet other vets, we like to compare notes, see where we served, what part of the world we were in, you know, all that stuff," Seguin said.

"This is a big family, all these guys. We know these guys from the cars, going to the car shows, the car cruises. It's just a great, great pastime," Bill White added.