Veterans Memorial coming to Greenfield Township

This will be the first memorial for the township that can feature the names of past and present veterans.

GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A memorial in the Greenfield Township community park is taking shape... stone walls with benches and a flag pole in the middle. Soon, this will be the place to honor past and present veterans of the township.

"We have so many veterans and from all branches including the Revolutionary War that just never have been recognized," said Joseph Slebodnik.

Dean Cerra was drafted into the Army in 1953, and says he's glad to see this veterans memorial built.

"Something for the vets in the long after we're gone. I'm 90 years old so I am on my way out. We want to leave something for the veterans," said Cerra.

Slebodnik designed the memorial. His son Eric was killed in Iraq in 2005.

Joseph says his son is one of many who have served from this area whose names can be etched in this memorial.

"You can purchase a stone and have their person's name engraved in that stone," Slebodnik said.

There's also a large piece of flagstone in the middle of the memorial, that will bring to life a previous monument in the township.

"All the names of the veterans serving men and women in World War II. So we're going to do that in bronze," said Slebodnik.

This memorial is the centerpiece of the project at the Greenfield Township Community park.

Cerra has been involved in this project and hopes for one big addition.

"We've been trying to get a helicopter for how many years? Seven years," Cerra said.