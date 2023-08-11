Help for veterans applying for PACT ACT benefits

The PACT Act expands VA health care for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances while serving abroad.

KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — Paul's House at Valor Clinic Foundation near Jonas provides all types of help and assistance to veterans.

So when the deadline for veterans to apply for the PACT Act application was extended until Monday, August 14th, founder Mark Baylis knew veterans would be reaching out.

"Last Friday, I did 6 in one afternoon from lunchtime to 5 in the afternoon. People are calling. People need the help," Baylis said.

The PACT Act expands VA health care for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances while serving abroad.

Baylis says you can apply for the PACT Act after the deadline but explained the benefits of applying before Monday's deadline.

"The big advantage to the deadline is it's not like you can't apply after the 14th," Baylis said. "The difference is if you apply before the 14th, they will backdate till when your health problem emerged. Your benefits back, and if you apply after the 14th, they only go back to the date you file."

Baylis says there are two different applications, one for those who have never filed with the Department of Veteran's Affairs and another if you already have received services from them.

Either way, Baylis tells us, if you're a veteran, you should apply.

"If you have unpaid health bills or something that you had to pay out of your pocket, they can be reimbursed. If you were catastrophically disabled as a result of a condition that wasn't previously recognized, there might be a significant financial piece to make up some of your loss of ability to gain employment, kind of like social security/disability but backdating it," said Baylis.

For help with filing, you can contact The Valor Clinic Foundation at (570) 664-6468, or you can apply for the PACT Act online.