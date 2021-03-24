University of Scranton students send Easter meals to community

University students had the day off from class on Wednesday but some prepared baskets of food for needy families.

SCRANTON, Pa. — On a rainy day ideal for staying in bed, some University of Scranton students spent their day off packing up meals for needy families at the Friends of the Poor warehouse on East Elm Street.

The students hope people see how much they care for their temporary home.

"I hope that they think that we genuinely care about the community. Even though not many people are from the Scranton area when you come here, they were welcoming us, so it's nice to give back to the community that welcomed us," said sophomore James Bannon.

"Oh, it means so much. It reminds me that the university isn't just about the university; it's about the whole community and Scranton in general," said senior Bailey McLaughlin. "It really makes me feel connected to the community by giving back, and I love being able to show up and help out."

The university raised the money and collected the food to help Friends of the Poor feed even more families for Easter. The students will make 150 food baskets.

"It just makes it so much easier for us because we didn't have to plan. Now, this is 150 families more we can serve at the giveaway that we don't have to do," said Meghan Loftus, Friends of the Poor.

Friends of the Poor will do its traditional food giveaway next week. The baskets the students are making will be delivered to three housing projects in the city of Scranton.

"There are families that can't get to the giveaway because of transportation problems or whatever, health reasons, so we will take out 150 meals today right to the housing developments so the families can get them there and they don't have to walk far," said Pat Viccaro of the Center for Service & Social Justice.