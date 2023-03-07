National Weather Service confirms Dickson City tornado

A strong storm hit Dickson City Sunday night, now the NWS confirms damage was caused by a tornado.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — People who live in a neighborhood in Lackawanna County are spending this day before Independence Day cleaning up after what has now been confirmed to be a tornado by the National Weather Service.

A strong storm hit Dickson City Sunday night.

The National Weather Service looked at the damage Monday morning and determined it was caused by a tornado.

Kenny Krouchick of Dickson City captured fierce wind and debris swirling around his home on Maple Street on his doorbell camera.



"I was watching Phillies post-game, and I heard a freight train come through and said, 'what's that,' and everything was in destruction."



Between Main Street and Boulevard Avenue, trees were down, and a lot of them. Vehicles damaged. A trampoline crumpled.

Pat Suhanick lives on Bowman Street. The storm damaged her home. A backyard deck smashed when a big tree fell.



"It sounded so loud and I looked out my dining room window, and I could see all the stuff floating around in the air, and it just became so loud. I started heading for the cellar."

Suhanick adds the storm passed as quickly as it arrived.

Lou Urso is one of the more fortunate ones here. He only lost some flashing from his garage.



Other neighbors weren't as lucky.

A backyard vinyl fence was smashed to pieces. Then, on the other side of the alley, a tree came down in the backyard of a home, crushing a motorcycle beneath.

Ryan Eitutis doesn't own the motorcycle, but he does live on the top floor.

"It felt like somebody was trying to suck all the air out of the house here, and I looked out my front window and saw things tumbling down the road."



Eitutis didn't escape unscathed. The storm damaged both his work truck and his personal vehicle.