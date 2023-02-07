Surveying the damage left by a tornado in Union County

Newswatch 16's Claire Alfree spoke to people who are reeling in what's left of their properties.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The destruction left behind by a tornado is what's causing drivers to make a detour to visit some businesses along Westbranch Highway in Kelly Township.

What started as a rainy Sunday ended in destruction after a tornado tore through stores in this area like Lite It Fireworks.

"It started raining hard, and it got a little windy, and I didn't think nothing of it. Then all the sudden, I saw all the trees break off, blowing and flying through the air," said George Retherford, Melon Man Produce owner.

Lite It Fireworks wasn't the only business that found itself in the path of destruction.

"I grabbed my girlfriend to keep her from getting hit, and it came through and just let loose. Next thing I know, we're on the ground, and the building is on top of us," Retherford said.

Not just any building but Retherford's own fruit stand that he's had for 37 years.

"It was 30 seconds, I think, it wasn't long, but it was just fast," Retherford said.

People like Christy Toon raced to see what was left of her trailer that was sitting in a flea market lot.

"I just started bawling, which is what I could do now, in fact, we have a tree right now laying on my roof," Toon said.

The trailer was almost ready to go for the Lycoming Fair next week, and now she can't even get inside the trailer to see what's left.

"We were gonna pack it next Sunday, but I guess we're not now," Toon said.

While the tornado did destroy several properties, it did not take away hope.

"The Melon Man will be back, guaranteed," Retherford said.

WATCH: Viewer footage and photos from the central PA tornadoes.