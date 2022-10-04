Temple Hesed holds Yom Kippur service

SCRANTON, Pa. — Yom Kippur focuses on atonement and forgiveness and presents the opportunity for a fresh start.
Rabbi Daniel Swartz explains the importance of coming together to observe the holiday.
"It's wonderful, it's wonderful, we've all been so distant, or on zoom, and to have people here in person, it makes all the difference in the world. We're all given a chance to start again. We've all done wrong; we can do better; let's get a fresh start," said Rabbi Daniel Swartz, Temple Hesed.
About 50 people turned out for Tuesday night's service at the synagogue in Scranton.
