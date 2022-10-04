x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lackawanna County

Temple Hesed holds Yom Kippur service

Temple Hesed in Scranton was the scene of a Yom Kippur service Tuesday night.
Credit: WNEP

SCRANTON, Pa. — Yom Kippur focuses on atonement and forgiveness and presents the opportunity for a fresh start.

Rabbi Daniel Swartz explains the importance of coming together to observe the holiday. 

"It's wonderful, it's wonderful, we've all been so distant, or on zoom, and to have people here in person, it makes all the difference in the world. We're all given a chance to start again. We've all done wrong; we can do better; let's get a fresh start," said Rabbi Daniel Swartz, Temple Hesed.

About 50 people turned out for Tuesday night's service at the synagogue in Scranton.

Related Articles

Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel. 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Senate candidate Dr. Oz speaks in Scranton

Before You Leave, Check This Out